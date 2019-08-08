UK's Foreign Secretary Raab: Irish border backstop in its current form will have to be removed

Irish border backstop in its current form will have to be removed, according to Raab.

If not, EU will be taking the responsibility to see the UK leave on no-deal terms.

UK's Foreign Secretary Raab has said that the Prime Minister has been very clear that the UK will leave the EU at the end of October.

Comments:

The government would prefer leaving with a deal, but if the EU doesn't move or show flexibility, we will leave on WTO terms

If the EU position is that withdrawal agreement can't be changed via add-ons or subtractions, they will be taking the responsibility to see the UK leave on no-deal terms.

Irish border backstop in its current form is undemocratic and will have to be removed.

The biggest risk to the unity of UK would be to holding the second referendum.

FX implications:

Some hard-line talk from Raab here, complimenting UK PM Boris Johnson says parliament should honour the Brexit vote and leave the EU on Oct. 31st, which waters the bed of a hard-Brexit and should keep GBP under pressure.