UK's Foreign Sec Johnson: time to get conversation going and begin serious negotiations

When asked about PM Theresa May's talks in Brussels today, the UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, was noted saying that it’s time to get conversation going and begin serious negotiations.

Ahead of the EU summit, the UK PM Theresa May and Brexit Secretary David Davis' will meet the EU commission chief, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the EU’s top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier to try and break the deadlock and make the case for EU leaders to agree to move on discussions over Britain’s future relationship with the EU.