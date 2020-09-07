UK’s Eustice: There may be some legal ambiguities that need to be tidied up

Responding to Sunday’s Financial Times (FT) report, the UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said, “there may be some legal ambiguities that need to be tidied up.”

Additional comments

“We are just trying to clarify some things.”

“The point is that the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol is agreed, we are just sorting out some minor legal ambiguities.”

“We are committed to the NI protocol. “

“We are not moving the goal posts.”

According to the FT report, the UK is planning legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

This comes as the European Union (EU) stands firm on its demand on fishing rights, immigration and state aid.

Market reaction

GBP/USD remains under heavy selling pressure and eyes a break below 1.3200, as no-deal Brexit tensions flare-up after PM Johnson sets out Oct 15 as the deadline to reach an agreement.

At the press time, the cable sheds 0.52% to trade near-daily lows of 1.3206.