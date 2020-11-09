UK’s Eustice: There is now goodwill on both sides to progress, differences still remain

The UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said in a statement on Monday, there is goodwill between the EU and the UK to proceed with the post-Brexit transition trade talks, although differences still persist.

Key quotes

“There is now goodwill on both sides to progress.”

“But there are still differences in trying to get a deal.”

“We are open to a sensible approach on fisheries.”

These comments come in response to Saturday’s tweet by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, citing that both sides still stand far apart on the issues of fisheries and state aid.

Market reaction

Amid renewed Brexit optimism and broad US dollar weakness, GBP/USD catches fresh bids and looks to regain 1.3200.

The spot currently trades at 1.3196, adding 0.30% so far.