UK’s Eustice: Brexit progress this week could call for extension of negotiations

“If there is great Brexit progress this week, it is possible to extend negotiations,” the UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said in a statement on Monday.

Further comments

“There is great progress, we're nearly there.”

“We are running out of time, need a breakthrough.”

“We think there is a prospect of a deal.”

GBP/USD rises further above 1.3300

GBP/USD holds sizeable gains while trading around 1.3345, at the time of writing. The reached a daily high of 1.3358 in the last hour.