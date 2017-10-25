UK’s Davis: ‘I envisage UK parliament having a vote on EU withdrawal agreement’

More comments crossing the wires from the UK’s Brexit Secretary Davis, as he continues to testify before the lawmakers.

Main Headlines:

In total no deal scenario, Britain may not pay any money to the EU after it leaves

Transition won’t be agreed before December summit

Looking for after Brexit tariff-free access to single market for goods & as much as possible tariff-free access for services

Commission aspired to eur100b divorce bill

My hunch is EU withdrawal agreement will come at same time as agreement on forward trade relationship

I envisage UK parliament having a vote on EU withdrawal agreement, which could come after withdrawal date, 2019