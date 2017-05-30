UK’s Davis: European officials ‘are playing very hardball tactics’

UK’s Brexit minister David Davis was on the wires earlier today, speaking in an interview with LBC Radio.

Key Quotes via Bloomberg:

European officials “are playing very hardball tactics and someone will have to know how to deal with them.”

"The demands they are putting up are ridiculously high on EU citizens."

"We are going to give the European citizens here generous rights," Davis said. "We don’t intend to be unnecessarily fierce about this."

“We will deal with it at the very first negotiations."