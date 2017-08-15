UK’s Davis: Brexit will be good for Britain

UK’s Davis: Brexit will be good for BritainBy Dhwani Mehta
Additional headlines crossed the wires from the UK’s Brexit Minister Davis, as he continues to speak to media on the latest UK’s customs system.
Key Points via Reuters:
UK expects to have new customs system in place in H1 2019
Pre-notification and trusted operator schemes will help keep trade flowing with EU after Brexit
Negotiations are sometimes tense but amicable
Brexit will be good for Britain
Denies claims that the Brexit ministry is in chaos
