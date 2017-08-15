UK’s Davis: Brexit transition period must conclude by next UK election

UK’s Davis: Brexit transition period must conclude by next UK electionBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments hitting the wires from the UK’s Brexit Minister David Davis, citing:
Brexit transition period must conclude by next UK election
Very hard to say how long transition will be but most likely 2 years
Benefit of customs union goes both ways
EU would be harmed by having no customs agreement after Brexit
UK not going to continue with net EUR 10bln contribution per annum as we have now
ECJ will not be the arbiter of the interim customs deal
There will not be a number on Brexit divorce bill by October
There will be constructive ambiguity at times during negotiations
