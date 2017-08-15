UK’s Davis: Brexit transition period must conclude by next UK election

More comments hitting the wires from the UK’s Brexit Minister David Davis, citing:

Brexit transition period must conclude by next UK election

Very hard to say how long transition will be but most likely 2 years

Benefit of customs union goes both ways

EU would be harmed by having no customs agreement after Brexit

UK not going to continue with net EUR 10bln contribution per annum as we have now

ECJ will not be the arbiter of the interim customs deal

There will not be a number on Brexit divorce bill by October

There will be constructive ambiguity at times during negotiations