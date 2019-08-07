UK’s Cummings: UK politicians do not get to choose which votes they respect – Sky News

In an interview with Sky news, the UK PM Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings said that the PM believes politicians do not get to choose which votes they respect

This comes in a response to lawmakers who have vowed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Cummings said: “The most simple thing is the prime minister believes that politicians don’t get to choose which votes they respect, that is the critical issue.”

The GBP sellers have return to the markets, pushing the Cable back below the 1.2150 level, as poor UK Halifax House Prices data, Brexit uncertainty and USD pullback weigh.