UK's Cummings: Britain will leave the EU on time

The UK PM Boris Johnson’s senior advisor Dominic Cummings told Reuters on Tuesday that the UK will leave the European Union (EU) on time.

When asked what his next move would be on Brexit, Cummings said: “You guys should get outside London and go to talk to people who are not rich remainers.”

Asked if the United Kingdom would leave on time, he said: “Sure”.

The Cable retraces the spike to 1.2377 highs, dropping back below 1.2350, as markets await the UK jobs data for a fresh direction. The UK PM Johnson said earlier today that he would not request a Brexit extension to the EU.