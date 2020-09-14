UK’s Cox: Skeptical on new Internal Market Bill

UK former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said on Monday, he was sceptical on new Internal Market Bill, which will be debated by the House of Commons later today.

He added that he will vote against the government's attempts to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement when it comes before the Commons.

Prime Minister (PM) Johnson's plan to break international law would do 'unconscionable harm' to the UK's reputation, Cox said.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told BBC News that the bill was an "insurance policy".

Market reaction

GBP/USD has once again faded an uptick to near 1.2830 region, as the looming Brexit risks continue to cap the upside.