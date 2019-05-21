UK's Corbyn: Won't back a prepackaged version of the same old deal

In his initial response to British PM May's new Brexit deal, "We will of course look seriously at the details of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill when it is published. But we won't back a prepackaged version of the same old deal - and it's clear that this weak and disintegrating government is unable to deliver on its own commitments," opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a published statement.

"The Prime Minister's proposal tonight seems to be largely a rehash of the government's position in the cross-party talks that failed to reach a compromise last week."