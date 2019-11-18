UK's Corbyn: Will set up sustainable investment board including BoE governor

The UK opposition Labour Party's leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday said that, if elected, they will set up a "sustainable investment board including the Bank of England governor," and added that they will be launching their manifesto on Thursday.

"It's nonsense that I am anti-business," Corbyn argued. "Major British industries like steel will struggle under a trade deal with US President Trump."

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the British pound's valuation. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.42% on the day at 1.2955.