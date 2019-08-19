UK's Corbyn: Will do everything necessary to stop disastrous no-deal

UK opposition Labour Party's leader Jeremy Corbyn crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that they will do everything necessary to stop a disastrous no-deal Brexit. "We will include the option to remain in the EU in any future EU referendum they hold," Corbyn added.

Earlier today, Labour Party’s Finance policy Chief and the second most powerful man, John McDonnell explained that Corbyn was aiming to bring opposition partied together next week to discuss their options to block a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade in the lower half of its daily range. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on the day at 1.2125.