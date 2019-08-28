UK's Corbyn: Will attempt legislation next week to block PM Johnson's suspension plan

According to the Guardian newspaper, British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn asked to meet Queen Elizabeth to voice his concerns over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's intention to suspend parliament longer than normal to prevent it from blocking a no-deal Brexit.

Additional headlines crossing the wires suggest that Corbyn will attempt legislation next week to block PM Johnson's suspension plan. "We will then bring a no-confidence vote at some point," Corbyn said. "Boris Johnson needs to be held to account by parliament."

These comments failed to help the British pound recover its losses and the GBP/USD pair is now losing 0.7% on the day at 1.2200.