UK's Corbyn: Unclear if this deal has support from DUP

Commenting on the recently announced Brexit deal in Brussels, British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that it was unclear it the deal would be supported by the Irish Democratic Unionist (DUP) party.

"The deal doesn’t give us free movement, nothing to deal with our concerns. We cannot support this deal," Corbyn added. "We do not expect a second referendum to be on the agenda for parliament on Saturday."

The GBP/USD pair continues to retrace the daily upsurge and was last seen trading at 1.2895, adding 0.5% on the day.