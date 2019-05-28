UK’s Corbyn to back second Brexit referendum and could agree new vote in days – UK Mirror

UK’s opposition Labour party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn is poised to support a people’s vote on Brexit after being trounced at the EU elections, the UK Mirror conveyed during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

The news report spotted mounting pressure after recent EU election results to be the reason for the likely action that senior figures said could take place within days.

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford was also spotted in the piece after he talked with Mr. Corbyn on the phone that “He continues to get advice from a variety of different sources. I think the UK position is still evolving. We will hear more about it, I believe, over this week.”

Additionally, it was also mentioned that Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, a key ally of Mr. Corbyn, indicated a change from the top was close.