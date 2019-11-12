UK's Corbyn: Serious cyberattack took place against Labour Party platform yesterday

UK Opposition Labour Party's leader Jeremy Corbyn crossed the wires in the last minutes announcing that a cyberattack took place against the party's platform on Monday and said it was a "very serious" attack.

"So far as we aware none of our information was downloaded," Corbyn noted. "If this is a sign of things to come in our election I feel very nervous. We are looking into who might have been behind the attack."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2830, losing 0.17% on a daily basis.