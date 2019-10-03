UK's Corbyn: Proposals will be rejected in Brussels and in House of Commons

British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that the government's Brexit proposals will be rejected in Brussels and in the House of Commons, per Reuters.

"These proposals would lead to even worse deal than former Prime Minister May's deal," Corbyn added. "No labour member of parliament could support such a reckless deal."

The British pound showed little to no reaction to Corbyn's comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2291, down 0.08% on the day.