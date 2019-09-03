UK's Corbyn: Government has no mandate, no morals and no majority

British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told House of Commons that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government had "no mandate, no majority, no morals."
"It's becoming increasingly clear the government wants to leave the EU without a deal," Corbyn argued.
While markets wait for lawmakers to vote on the rebel bill that will prevent a no-deal Brexit and force the government to ask the EU for an extension, the GBP/USD pair is consolidating its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.2085.
