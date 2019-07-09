UK's Corbyn: Challenging next UK PM to put their Brexit deal to a second referendum

Opposition Labour Party's leader Jeremy Corbyn crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they are challenging the next British Prime Minister to put their Brexit deal to a second referendum, per Reuters.

"Labour would campaign for remain against no deal or a damaging Tory Brexit," Corbyn said."We continue to believe Labour's Brexit plan for a customs union is still a sensible alternative."

Meanwhile, the bearish pressure surrounding the GBP/USD pair remains intact on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since January at 1.2462, losing 0.38% on the day.