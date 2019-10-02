UK's Corbyn: Can't see PM Johnson's new proposals getting support

Commenting on the British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals to the European Union, opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he can't see the PM's new proposals getting support from lawmakers.

"Proposals are unspecific about how to uphold the Good Friday Agreement," Corbyn argued. "The proposals are unlikely to be agreed by October 31st."

"We believe this deal is not acceptable. We will prevent a no-deal exit from the EU," Corbyn concluded.

These comments had little to no impact on the British pound's market valuation and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2315, adding 0.12% on the day.