UK's Corbyn: Another Scottish independence referendum is not our priority

Following the publication of its general election manifesto on Thursday, British opposition Labour Party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said that another Scottish independence referendum was not their priority and added that they were not fighting the election to go into a coalition with anybody.

"We are proposing public ownership of obvious monopolies," stated Corbyn. "Public ownership proposals are about bringing natural monopolies into public hands."

In the meantime, the British pound continues to gather strength against its major rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.26% on the day at 1.2955.