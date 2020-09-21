UK's Chief Scientific Adviser: In a situation where numbers are clearly increasing

The British government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance acknowledged on Monday that they are in a situation where coronavirus infection numbers are clearly increasing, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We must not enter into the exponential growth."

"We need speed and action."

"Antibodies fade over time, under 8% of population have been infected."

"A vast majority of us are not protected."

Market reaction

The UK'S FTSE 100 Index continues to push lower following these comments and was last seen losing 3.47% on a daily basis at 5,798.