UK’s Bercow: Will stop Boris Johnson from closing Parliament to secure Brexit - The Telegraph

John Bercow, The Commons Speaker from the UK, said on Tuesday that he would refuse to let the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson take Britain out of the EU by suspending Parliament, said The Telegraph in its latest news report.
The report further quoted Speak Bercow while saying that the members of the Parliaments (MPs) can stop Britain leaving without a deal at the end of October, putting him on a collision course with the Prime Minister’s chief strategist, Dominic Cummings.
It was also mentioned in the report that Mr. Bercow dismissed suggestions that he would stand down in the short term as Speaker.
FX Implications
While the news didn’t have any immediate market reaction, this could help recede odds for no-deal Brexit for the time being and can help the British Pound (GBP) recover some of its latest losses.
