UK's Bercow: PM Johnson's move represents a 'constitutional outrage'

Commenting on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that he will be extending the period during which parliament does not normally sit, until Queen's speech, speaker of the lower house John Bercow said that Johnson's move was a "constitutional outrage."

According to the BBC's Political Editor, Laura Kuenssberg, "This move represents a constitutional outrage. However, it is dressed up it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty," Bercow said.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is down 0.7% on the day and testing the 1.22 handle.