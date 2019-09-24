UK's Bercow: House of Commons will sit on Wednesday at 11:30 AM

Following the UK Supreme Court's ruling, speaker of the lower house John Bercow in the last minutes said that he instructed authorities to prepare resumption of business of the House of Commons and announced that the House will sit on Wednesday at 11:30 AM.

"There will be full scope for urgent questions. There will be scope for ministerial statements and emergency debates," Bercow added.

The GBP/USD pair ignored this development and was last seen trading at 1.2458, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.