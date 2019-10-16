UK's Barclay: Submitted draft texts for political declaration with EU

British Brexit Secretary Barclay crossed the wires in the last minutes announcing that they have submitted draft texts for the political declaration with the European Union (EU).

"We are absolutely committed to securing a Brexit deal," Barclay added. "We are confident we can ratify a deal before October 31st."

Meanwhile, the British Pound largely ignored these comments and continue to weaken against its major rivals on reports claiming that Brexit negotiations are on the verge of collapsing amid Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pushback to the proposed deal.