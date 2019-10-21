British Brexit Secretary Barclay crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that the risk of a no-deal Brexit remains. "That risk exists because the European Union (EU) have not yet agreed to a delay," Barclay explained.

The GBP/USD pair paid little to no mind to these comments and was last seen trading at 1.3005, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.

The broad-based GBP strength is also reflected upon the EUR/GBP pair, which was last down 0.4% on the day at 0.8586.