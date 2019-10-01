UK's Barclay: No infrastructure checks or controls will be put in at the border

British Brexit Secretary Barclay crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that the Irish backstop risks weakening the Good Friday peace agreement.

"Any deal must avoid whole of part of Northern Ireland being trapped in a position where they are a rule-taker," Barclay added. "No infrastructure checks or controls will be put in at the border."

The GBP/USD pair, which spiked to a session high of 1.2313 failed to preserve its momentum and was last seen trading at 1.2270, losing 0.15% on a daily basis.