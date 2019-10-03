UK’s Barclay: Need EU to respond in constructive way

The UK Brexit Secretary Barclay is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that they need the European Union (EU) to respond in a constructive way.

He added that the delay to Brexit might require the consent of all the EU members..

This comes in response to the UK PM Johnson’s announcement of the new Brexit plan that he offered to the EU on Wednesday, in a final attempt to leave the bloc with a deal. UK Brexit proposal removes Irish backstop and avoids Irish border checks.

The Cable remains pressured below 1.2300 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty and global growth woes.