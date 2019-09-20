UK's Barclay: I believes a deal is possible with EU

Following his meeting with European Union (EU) chief Brexit negotiator Barnier, British Brexit Secretary Barclay said that he believes a deal with the EU was still possible.

"No-deal would be disruptive for both sides, no one wants to see a no-deal," Barclay reiterated. "There is a common purpose in Dublin, London and Brussels to see a deal over the line. We are getting into the details of the talks, there will be a technical meeting again next week."

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on these comments and was last down 0.25% on the day at 1.2493.