UK’s Barclay: A deal is the best way forward

The UK Brexit Secretary Barclay is on the wires now, via Reuters, with the key headlines noted below.

These are serious proposals. A deal is the best way forward. Need to negotiate with the EU on taking these proposals forward. if there was no deal, checks would have to be put in place by the Gov't.

Earlier today, Barclay said that they need the EU to respond in a constructive way to the UK PM Johnson’s latest Brexit proposals.

The Cable once again failed to resist above the 1.23 handle and reverted to the familiar region around 1.2280 amid poor UK Services PMI and ongoing Brexit chaos.