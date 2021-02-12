UK’s Atkins: We're expecting to make a statement on lockdown easing plans on Feb 22

The UK Junior Minister Victoria Atkins said on Friday, he is expecting his government to make an announcement on easing of the lockdown plans on February 22.

He added that they are absolutely confident that the authorities will meet the target for vaccinating the highest priority groups.

Elsewhere, Bloomberg is out with the headlines, citing that UK PM Boris Johnson to make a statement on 22 February on a plan to exit the lockdown.

GBP/USD reaction

The pound remains unperturbed by the above comments/ headlines, with GBP/USD maintaining its range around 1.3800 so far this Friday. The spot is down 0.12% on a daily basis.