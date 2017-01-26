UK's Article 50 Brexit bill to be published at 1230 GMT - RTRS

UK's Article 50 Brexit bill to be published at 1230 GMT - RTRSBy Haresh Menghani
UK PM Theresa May's spokesman is out on wires, via Reuters, noting that the British government's bill seeking authorization from parliament to start the formal Brexit process by triggering Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty will be published at 1230 GMT on Thursday.
The Parliament is scheduled to start debating on the said bill on Tuesday next week.
UK Parliament to debate on Article 50 legislation on Jan. 31