UK’s Argar: ‘At the moment science is not saying ready to lift restrictions’

UK Junior Health Minister Edward Argar was on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, noting that “at the moment science is not saying ready to lift restrictions.”

He added that "we are going to have to stick with this at least for the moment".

Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is 'full of energy and back in the driver's seat', he further said.

This comes after the Telegraph reported, “Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing the lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night to take full-time control of the coronavirus crisis.”

The UK lockdown deadline expires on May 7.

GBP/USD consolidates the upside

The cable trades with sizeable gains but eased off the 1.2455 highs on the above comments. The spot now adds 0.60% to hover around 1.2440.