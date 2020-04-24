UK's April PMI hints at a GDP collapse of 15% - Goldman Sachs

The IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a record low of 12.9 in April from 36.00 in March, indicating a huge contraction in the world's fifth-largest economy.

Goldman Sachs analysts are of the opinion that the record low PMI corresponds with a gross domestic product (GDP) contraction of 15%, as noted by Jeroen Blokland, Portfolio Manager for the Robeco Multi-Asset funds, Robeco ONE and Robeco Pension Return Portfolio.

A Reuters poll of economists on Thursday pointed to a roughly 13% contraction in the UK economic output in the second quarter, which would be the biggest since the Second World War.

