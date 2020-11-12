UK's Adams: China has yet again broken its promise to people of Hong Kong

After China's decision to impose new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong, UK's deputy foreign minister, Nigel Adams, said that China's actions undermine Hong Kong's stability, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"China's decision on Hong Kong is designed to harass and silence all critical voices."

"China has yet again broken its promise to the people of Hong Kong."

"UK has summoned Chinese ambassador over Hong Kong."

"UK will stand up for people of Hong Kong."

"Not appropriate to speculate who will come under the radar of our new sanctions regime."

"We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere in freedom of debate at UK universities."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.31% on the day at 6,362.