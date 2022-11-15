“Russia must withdraw all its troops and armed formations from Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech to world leaders gathered at the Group of 20 Nations (G20) summit in Indonesia on Tuesday.

To liberate Ukrainian land, we will have to fight for a while longer.

I want this Russian war to end justly and on the basis of the United Nations (UN) charter and international law.

Ukraine should not be offered to conclude compromises with its conscience, sovereignty, territory and independence.

There will be no Minsk.

We will not allow Russia to wait out, build up its forces.

I am convinced now is the time when Russian war must and can be stopped.

No one has right to blackmail world with a radioactive disaster.

Russia has turned our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a radioactive bomb that can explode at any moment.

Russia must immediately withdraw all its militants from the territory of the Zaporizhzhya plant.

I propose to expand the grain export initiative to ports in Mykolaiv region.

Price restrictions on Russian energy resources should be introduced.

We must unite for the sake of the only realistic model of the release of prisoners, all for all.