Ukrainian Negotiator: Russia and Ukraine will resume peace talks online on April 1, according to Reuters.
During the latest talks, Ukraine said the countries' two leaders should meet, but Russia said more work needed to be done on a draft treaty.
This follows a series of disappointing headlines around the peace talks with the head of the Russian republic of Chechnya Kadyrov saying that the Kremlin negotiator Minsky was wrong because they will not make any concessions over Ukraine.
These talks are taking place in Istanbul, Turkey. The deputy defence minister had said that Russian forces would cut back their military operations around the capital, Kyiv. The negotiators they would do so in order to focus attention on the talks, build mutual trust and create the right conditions for a peace agreement. However, on Wednesday, Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv. The US administration had warned on Tuesday they were sceptical of Russia’s vow to curtail its military assault on Ukraine.
Market implications
As a consequence, equities ticked down and oil bounced as doubts grew over Russia’s intentions in Ukraine. The Thomson Reuters CRB Index rallied 2.2% with West Texas Intermediate crude in the spot market breaking $108bbl in New York trade. This in turn is supporting the Aussie.
Market pricing remains very responsive to sudden shifts in sentiment and the onset of quarter and month-end is an additional hurdle for markets to contend with.
The end of the week's US jobs market data will be important in this regard to determine whether the US dollar can continue to run higher on safe haven flows and both positive economic data and central bank prospects in the face of higher interest rates and a wave of mounting inflation pressures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD banging its head on the ceiling, NFP could be the adjudicator
AUD/USD has been stuck in a tight range on the day as the price attempts to move higher to test the resistance on the daily chart, but without conviction so far. The Ukraine crisis is intensifying, pressuring oil prices higher again.
EUR/USD eyes monthly resistance at 1.1230 on ascending triangle formation breakout
Breakout of an ascending triangle pattern may challenge the monthly highs. Euro bulls have surpassed the 200 EMA for the first time this month. The RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range, which adds to the upside filters.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why Zilliqa price is mooning and where ZIL will go next
Zilliqa has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies to hodl this month as the digital asset has rallied by more than 280%. Further gains are possible, but traders should be careful about a spike in profit-taking.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday