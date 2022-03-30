Ukraine’s Presidential Adviser: Russia transferring forces from Kyiv to encircle our troops in the east

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Wednesday, Russia was transferring forces from northern Ukraine to eastern areas, as it tries to encircle Ukrainian troops there.
Key takeaways
“Russia would keep some troops near Kyiv to try to prevent Ukrainian forces reinforcing the eastern front.”
"Although the Russians are withdrawing some troops from (around) Kyiv, they will still leave certain forces here (near Kyiv) to keep our troops here.”
