Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy: No state except Russia has ever opened fire at nuclear power units

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is out with an official statement on the nuclear plant attack by Russia.
“Russian army has opened fire on Zaporizhzhia NPP. No state except Russia has ever opened fire at nuclear power units. For the first time in human history, a terrorist state has resorted to nuclear terror. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops”.
Meanwhile, the UK is looking to arrange for a UN Security Council meeting regarding the Russian attack on the nuclear power plant.
Market reaction
Safe-havens continue to remain underpinned by the Russia-Ukraine escalation, with the US dollar index hovering near the 2022 highs. The S&P 500 futures are down 0.75% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2022 lows, eyes 1.1050 as Ukraine's nuclear fears ease
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1050, rebounding firmly from fresh 2022 lows of 1.1010. Fears over the Ukrainian nuclear power plant attacked by Russia recede, offering some comfort to the risk-sensitive assets while the US dollar eases from yearly highs. US NFP, Ukraine crisis in focus.
GBP/USD recovers from 1.3320 amid ease-off in Ukraine nuclear worries
GBP/USD has returned to 1.3350 after a sharp plunge on Ukraine's nuclear worries. The elevated uncertainty has eased off slightly, however, the risk-off impulse is still active. Investors await more development over shelling at Ukraine nuclear power stations for further guidance.
AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7350 on easing Ukrainian nuclear risks
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce back towards 0.7350 on receding fears over the Ukrainian nuclear power plant attack. Ukraine regulator tells IAEA there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site. Focus on US NFP.
SafeMoon price flips the narrative, eyes 22% upswing
SafeMoon price set a swing high on January 5 and has been on a downtrend ever since. Recently, the altcoin set a pivot point on February 24, resulting in a trend reversal and a minor uptrend. SafeMoon price dropped roughly 65% in 50 days.
The war is only a week old but there is plenty of time for the Fed and ECB to up their game
No sooner did we question whether the Fed chickens out at the policy meeting than Mr. Powell told Congress that while inflation is expected to drop over the course of the year, “we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month.”