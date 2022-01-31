Ukraine Update: Russian troops level up on Ukrainian border, US sanctions deal likely this week

The tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine still remain alive, in the face of the latest news that Russia added more troops around the Ukrainian border.

Russia further leveled up troops on the Ukrainian border this weekend, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on ‘Fox News Sunday’.

Key quotes

“He can execute some of those options imminently.”

“Imminent means it could happen really, honestly, at any time. It depends on what Vladimir Putin might want to do.”

Putin “could do something on a small scale, he could do something on a fairly large scale.”

“And he continues to add troops to that border with Ukraine. We’re watching that even over the course of this weekend.”

On the other side, the US and its NATO allies are building up the military and diplomatic pressure on Russia after the Kremlin added an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said Friday he’ll send troops to eastern Europe, though “not a lot” of soldiers would be involved “in the near term.”

Further, US Senators are close to finalizing the language for a sanctions bill. Two leading senators said Sunday that they are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions regarding Ukraine this week.

The European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a blog post, “…will stick to its “twin tracks of diplomacy and deterrence” and expand support to Ukraine in all areas,

Jens Stoltenberg, head of the NATO military alliance, however, said there are “no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine” even as members help in various ways to boost Ukraine’s own defenses.

Market reaction

Despite the looming Russia-Ukraine crisis, the risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot starting out a big week. The central banks’ decisions and US Nonfarm Payrolls will dominate this week.

The S&P 500 futures have erased entire losses to now trade flat at 4,431 while the US dollar drops 0.10% on the day, as of writing.