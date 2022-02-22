Ukraine president says Ukraine's international borders will remain as they are no matter Russian statements

Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says they want peace, but Ukraine's international borders will remain as they are no matter Russian statements.

Key statements

Ukraine president says the actions of the Russian federation are a violation of the integrity and sovereignty of the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine president says we are prepared to do anything for a long time.

Ukraine president says this can mean a full withdrawal of the Russian federation from their Minsk agreements

Ukraine president says it destroys peaceful efforts and existing negotiation formats.

Ukraine president says the Russian federation legalizes its own troops, which have actually been in Donbas since 2014.

Ukraine president says convening of an emergency summit of the Normandy four was initiated.

Ukraine president says we are waiting for clear and effective steps of support from our partners.

Ukraine president says we are a supporter of a political and diplomatic settlement.

Ukraine president says we will not give anything to anyone.

Market implications

The comments follow Putin signing a separatist recognition decree over eastern Ukraine regions recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. Putin also ordered the Russian armed forces to go into separatist territory on peacekeeping missions. Consequently, risk-off is occurring in financial markets. USD/JPY has traded at fresh daily lows down at 114.49.