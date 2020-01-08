Ukraine embassy to Iran: Any previous comments about cause of crash were not official

Commenting on the Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, Iran, southwest of the capital Tehran, Ukraine embassy to Iran in a statement announced that the flight ban to Iran will start on January 9th and omitted any mention of engine failure as the cause of the crash.

"Any previous comments about cause of the crash were not official," the embassy said. When asked whether the plane in Iran could have been downed by a missile, Ukranian Prime Minister said they urge against any speculations before the cause of the crash is officially established, per Reuters.

These comments don't seem to be impacting the market sentiment.