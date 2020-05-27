UKPM Johnson to fly to Brussels next month for his first personal talks with European leaders – The Times

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to fly to Brussels next month for his first personal talks with European leaders.

Boris Johnson is to fly to Brussels next month for his first personal talks with European leaders in more than four months as Downing Street tries to revive Brexit negotiations. David Frost, the prime minister’s chief negotiator, suggested that Mr Johnson would meet the presidents of the European Commission and Council to formally assess the state of the negotiations. Mr Frost again ruled out any extension to the Brexit transition period beyond this year, which would have to be agreed at the summit.

Market implications

GBP received a boost earlier in the week on prospects of softer talks starting next week. However, hard Brexit scenarios following a breakdown in positive progress during forthcoming negotiations will be part of the perfect storm for a major sell-off in cable at this juncture.

Analysts at Standard Chartered bullet-pointed three major Brexit related themes and major uncertainties to keep GBP bulls on their toes:

Prospect of UK-EU deal are 50:50 at best; any deal is unlikely to go beyond bare-bones FTA.

UK-EU talks could collapse in June given lack of progress and focus on NI protocol.

Transition period extension very unlikely by end-June, but still possible later in the year.



