UK will fall back on other arrangements if EU can't agree on Brexit agreement within 2-years timeframe - UK’s BrexitMin David Jones

UK will fall back on other arrangements if EU can't agree on Brexit agreement within 2-years timeframe - UK’s BrexitMin David JonesBy Haresh Menghani
Brexit minister David Jones was quoted saying that if UK and EU can't agree on negotiations within the two-year timeframe, UK will fall back on other agreements and cited WTO.
Additional headlines:
• Believes the government is proposing a meaningful vote for parliament on any Brexit deal
• He cannot think of a greater signal of weakness than parliament sending the government back to EU for further negotiations if parliament rejects the Brexit deal