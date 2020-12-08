UK will break ranks with EU and halt US tariffs over state subsidies – FT

In its latest report, published early Wednesday morning in Asia, the Financial Times (FT) relies on the UK Trade Minister Liz Truss’ latest moves to convey that the
UK government has broken ranks with the EU by disclosing plans to suspend punitive tariffs against the US over aircraft subsidies, in an attempt to pave the way for a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington.
The news also quotes a British diplomat while saying that the UK wanted to come to a negotiated settlement so we can deepen our trading relationship with the US.
In this response, the European Union (EU) officials mentioned, per the news, that the UK would lose the right to impose the punitive tariffs on the US as of January 1 anyway, given that the sole claimant in the World Trade Organization (WTO) case on Boeing was the EU.
This gives rise to the bloc members’ hint that the US can continue to take action against the UK because Washington launched the Airbus case not only against the EU but also specifically against Spain, the UK, Germany and France.
Market reaction
Although Brexit is a hot topic now, the UK-US trade ties gain a little attention. Even so, GBP/USD ticks up to 1.3360 after the news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.