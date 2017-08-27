UK: Week Ahead – Goldman Sachs

UK: Week Ahead – Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at Goldman Sachs enlist the main economic events from the UK docket this week.
Key Quotes:
“August Manufacturing PMI data will be published on Friday. Following July's upside surprise (55.1), in August we forecast a Manufacturing PMI of 54.8: below consensus expectations of 55.
GFK Consumer Confidence data for August will be published on Thursday.”
